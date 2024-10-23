Woman Missing After Falling Overboard On Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise

A search is underway for a missing 66-year-old woman who fell overboard on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise on Tuesday night. NBC News reports that the US Coast Guard is helping the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in its search for the woman, who was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Allure Of The Seas. The woman, whose name has not been given, fell from the ship last night, when it was about 17 miles from Nassau.

Taylor Swift has no direct involvement with the Royal Caribbean cruise, though she did once perform aboard the Allure Of The Seas in 2011. Instead, the cruise was explicitly marketed as a “Swiftie group cruise,” which was timed to tie in with Swift’s recent Eras Tour dates in Miami. According to TMZ, the cruise’s Swift-themed activities include “friendship-bracelet swapping, Taylor trivia, dance parties, karaoke, a ship-wide scavenger hunt, a door-decorating contest, and nightly Era outfit themes.”