Zach Bryan Teases New Song After Surprising Girlfriend With Instagram Breakup Announcement

Zach Bryan is once again experiencing a moment of sustained public attention. Last week Rolling Stone (or “The Rolling Stone,” as Bryan calls it — big Dr. Hook fan?) published the roots-rock superstar’s conversation with key influence and collaborator Bruce Springsteen. In that chat, Bryan said he doesn’t want to be confined to one genre. After noting that Springsteen’s songs could often be country songs with different production, he said, “I don’t wanna be a country musician. Everyone calls me it. I wanna be a songwriter.”

Tuesday, Bryan posted to Instagram that he and his girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry, had broken up. Some observers are choosing to interpret the end of the message, “I failed people that love me and mostly myself,” as an admission that he cheated. In a video message, LaPaglia said she did not know an announcement was going up, then aired out her thoughts about the breakup.

After all that, Bryan has shared a new video teaser previewing a new song, which may or may not be called “Rockaway.” It’s a piano ballad set in New York City, and you can find him performing part of it below, along with all the mess.