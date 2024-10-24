Wiz Khalifa Reportedly Indicted In Romania For Smoking A Joint Onstage

This past summer, Wiz Khalifa headlined Romania’s Beach, Please! Festival, and he surprised absolutely nobody by smoking a joint onstage. Wiz Khalifa smokes weed basically everywhere, at all times; he’s one of the drug’s leading advocates. But marijuana is extremely illegal in Romania, and police escorted him out of the venue and detained him.

Shortly after the arrest, police released Wiz Khalifa from custody, and he apologized to the entire country on Twitter: “Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.” Wiz might want to rethink that plan, as he has reportedly been indicted in Romania.

According to Romania Insider, prosecutors at Constanța Tribunal have indicted Wiz Khalifa for illicit drug use. At the time of his arrest, Wiz allegedly possessed 18 grams of cannabis, and he could face a years-long prison sentence if convicted. It seems that the indictment was in absentia, so Wiz probably should not return to Romania anytime soon.