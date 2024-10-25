Sade Shares “Young Lion,” First New Song In Six Years

Earlier in September, the nonprofit Red Hot announced TRAИƧA, a 46-track compilation featuring Sade, Grouper, André 3000, Adrianne Lenker, and more. We’ve already heard Lauren Auder + Wendy & Lisa of the Revolution covering Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” and Sam Smith reimagining “Ever New” with its original writer, Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Now, we get to hear Sade Adu’s “Young Lion,” which is the singer’s first new song in six years. It’s also dedicated to her son, Izaak, a trans man.

In addition to “Young Lion,” there are two more TRAИƧA tracks out today: L’Rain and the NYC Trans Oral History Project are covering Anohni’s “People Are Small / Rapture,” and André 3000 has shared a 26-minute original titled “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding.”

Listen below.

<a href="https://redhot.bandcamp.com/album/tra-a-selects">TRA​И​Ƨ​A: Selects by Red Hot Org</a>

All five advance tracks are available as a TRAИƧA: Selects vinyl and the full compilation is out 11/22 via Red Hot.