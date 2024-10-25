Kate Bush Is Planning A New Album: “I’ve Got Lots Of Ideas”

The Kate Bush resurgence of 2022 is well behind us now, but the Kate Bush resurgence of 2024-2025 could be upon us. Bush has a new music video for an old song out today, and she’s talking about a pressing desire to record new music.

The video is called “Little Shrew (Snowflake).” It’s set to “Snowflake,” the opening track on Bush’s most recent album, 2011’s 50 Words For Snow, which features the voice of Bush’s pre-adolescent son, and it follows a Caucasian pygmy shrew through war-torn territory. Bush started conceptualizing the video in 2022 when war broke out in Ukraine. In a post on her website, she said she wanted to create a video to express the plight of children caught up in war. She thought people might be more empathetic toward an animal than a human, so she sketched out a shrew character and began developing it with Jim Kay, the illustrator behind the book A Monster Calls, and the animation company Inkubus.

“All wars leave horrific scars: ruined lives, families ripped apart, life-changing injuries, trauma and loss on a massive scale – but it’s the children who suffer the most in so many ways,” Bush writes. “Their past, present and future melt away into fear and uncertainty.” She adds, “I would like to ask that if you watch the animation, please make a donation to War Child, or to another charity that aids children in war.”

In an interview with the BBC promoting the new video, Bush said she intends to write and record new music for the first time since 50 Words For Snow. When asked if she’s already working on new music, she clarified, “Not at the moment, but I’ve been caught up doing a lot of archive work over the last few years, redesigning our website, putting a lyric book together. And I’m very keen to start working on a new album when I’ve got this finished. I’ve got lots of ideas and I’m really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it’s been a long time… Particularly [in] the last year, I’ve felt really ready to start doing something new.”

Watch the “Little Shrew (Snowflake)” video below, and read Bush’s lengthy backstory for the video here.