King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce US Orchestral Tour And Camping Residency, Share New Single “Phantom Island”

Just two months after releasing their 26th album Flight b741, the prolific King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have shared a new single, “Phantom Island,” and are announcing the 2025 Phantom Island orchestral tour. Kicking off in May, the tour will feature a different 28-piece orchestra in each city and will be led by conductor and music director Sarah Hicks. It’ll be the band’s only tour of 2025; to wrap it all up, King Gizz will close out with a three-day residency “camping event” called Field Of Vision, taking place at Meadow Creek in Buena Vista, CO.

Opening up about “Phantom Island,” King Gizzard’s Stu Mackenzie says:

Hello world. So our last album was 10 songs. Except we recorded 20 in that session. Here’s a track from the other set of 10. It’s even more maxxed out than the last one. There’s a whole fuckin’ orchestra on there. Hahahahahah! But for real, what a joy to be alive. A privilege to be making music for a living and to be here still after all these years. If you’ve been listening to Gizz for a long time, thank you. We love you so much. If you’re just tuning in, welcome to the cult. Love, Papa Stu xoxoxox

Listen to “Phantom Island” below.

TOUR DATES:

11/01 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum * @

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^ @ [SOLD OUT]

11/03 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre # [SOLD OUT]

11/04 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford #

11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $ [SOLD OUT]

11/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ PH Live @

11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

11/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment #

11/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

11/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live # [SOLD OUT]

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *#

11/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World #

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta # [SOLD OUT]

11/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre # [SOLD OUT]

11/21 – Miami, FL @ Factory Town #

2025 TOUR DATES:

05/18 – Tue. May 20 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu do Recreios

05/23 – Sun. May 25 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

05/29 – Sat. May 31 – Vilnius, LT @ Lukiškės Prison 2.0

06/04 – Fri. June 6 – Athens, GR @ Lycabettus Theatre City of Athens

06/08 – Tue. June 10 – Plovdiv, BG @ Ancient Theatre

07/28 – Philadelphia PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann (w/ The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia)

07/30 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl (w/ Orchestra of St. Luke’s)

08/01 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (w/ Orchestra of St. Luke’s)

08/02 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %

08/04 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ National Symphony Orchestra)

08/06 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (w/ Chicago Philharmonic)

08/08 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater (w/ Colorado Symphony)

08/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (w/ San Diego Symphony Orchestra)

08/15 – Sun. Aug. 17 – Buena Vista, CO @ FIELD OF VISION at Meadow Creek %

* 3-HOUR MARATHON SET

^ ACOUSTIC SET

$ SILVER CORD IN FULL EXPERIMENTAL RAVE SET W/ BULLANT

@ w/ KING STINGRAY, DJ Crenshaw

# w/ KING STINGRAY

% “ROCK ‘N’ ROLL” SHOW