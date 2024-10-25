Thom Yorke may not want a Radiohead reunion, but that obviously won’t stop the frontman from performing a few of the group’s best-known songs (and a few rarities) on his current solo tour across Australia and Asia, where he’s playing tracks from Radiohead, the Smile, Atoms For Peace, and his solo discography. Last night, at the Spark Arena in Aukland, NZ, Yorke played title track “Kid A” and In Rainbows‘ “All I Need” solo for the first time.

Yorke also broke out OK Computer deep cut “Lucky,” which he actually hadn’t performed solo since 2003. (PS. “Lucky” is also of my all-time favorite TV needle-drops — it closed out a great episode of HBO’s Six Feet Under back in the day.) Earlier in the set, Yorke sang “Fake Plastic Trees” in his first solo performance of The Bends single since 2015, plus “Let Down” — his first solo performance of that one since 2016.

In addition to the solo tour, right now Yorke is primarily repping the Smile, which just released its third album, Cutouts.

Watch some fan-shot footage below.

saw thom yorke today, guy next to me wouldnt stfu but other than that it was pretty good pic.twitter.com/ExqE3zpEDz — nutti  (@nuttimeister) October 25, 2024

SETLIST:

01 “The Eraser” (Tour debut)

02 “Let Down” (Radiohead song) (Messed up lyrics; first solo performance since 2016)

03 “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain)” (Tour debut)

04 “Packt Like Sardines In A Crushd Tin Box” (Radiohead song)

05 “Pana-Vision” (The Smile song) (Tour debut)

06 “Fake Plastic Trees” (Radiohead song) (First solo performance since 2015)

07 “Truth Ray” (Tour debut)

08 “Atoms For Peace”

09 “Unmade” (First performance since 2019)

10 “Present Tense” (Radiohead song)

11 “Not The News”

12 “Hearing Damage”

13 “Kid A” (Radiohead song) (Solo live debut)

14 “Volk”

15 “Videotape” (Radiohead song) (Tour debut)

16 “Reckoner” (Radiohead song) (Acoustic; first solo performance since 2018)

17 “Back In The Game”

18 “The Clock” (Tour debut)

19 “All I Need” (Radiohead song) (Solo live debut)

20 “Cymbal Rush”

21 “Everything In Its Right Place” (Radiohead song)

22 “Lucky” (Radiohead song) (First solo performance since 2003)