Gwen Stefani Releases New Country-Pop Single, Andrea Bocelli Duet

Last month, Gwen Stefani announced Bouquet, her first new solo album in over eight years. The star shared the country-laden lead single “Somebody Else’s,” and on Friday (Oct. 25) she released “Swallow My Tears” as well as a collaboration with Andrea Bocelli titled “Holding On.”

“Swallow My Tears” flirts with a country-pop sound, even though Stefani recently told Rolling Stone that Bouquet isn’t a country album. “Holding On” is a part of a Bocelli compilation called Duets and was co-written by Evanescence’s Amy Lee. Hear both tunes below.

Bouquet is out 11/15 via Interscope.