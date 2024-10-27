Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour put a whole lot of people on to Sabrina Carpenter, who’s been the opening act on quite a few of those shows. Now, Carpenter is on a stadium tour of her own, but she had a night off in New Orleans Saturday night, where Swift was performing. Swift brought Carpenter out to do a mashup of “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault track “Is It Over Now?”

After playing a bit of “Espresso” on her own, Swift grabbed her phone to “call” Carpenter: “I just wanted to say we all love you!” They exchanged some back-and-forth chatter before Swift asked Carpenter how long it would take for her to get ready and come down to the stadium: “It’d probably take me, like, five… seconds.” Carpenter then appeared to sing along for the acoustic mash-up. (There’s a bit of “Welcome To New York” in there, too.) Watch a clip below.

Speaking of 1989, that album turns 10 years old today, while its re-recorded version turns one.

