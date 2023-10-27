Taylor Swift’s re-recording campaign rolls on. Today, Swift has released the (Taylor’s Version) for her 2014 album 1989. This is the fourth album she’s re-recorded; the most recent was Speak Now, which came out in July. She announced 1989 the following month, at the final concert of the first leg of her Eras tour at SoFi Stadium, a string of shows that would be captured for her Eras Tour film.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) features five previously unreleased tracks from the vault. “‘Slut!'” was written by Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Patrik Berger; Swift wrote “Say Don’t Go” with Diane Warren; “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” and “Is It Over Now?” are all Swift and Antonoff co-writes.

In a note from Swift that’s included with the new edition, she wrote: “I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long. This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark.”

Listen below.

https://x.com/taylorswift13/status/1717753593388790096?s=46&t=pGV6FdCAVMdqJBB6Yzyh_g

https://x.com/taylorswift13/status/1717874790743048259?s=46&t=pGV6FdCAVMdqJBB6Yzyh_g

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic.