Will Ferrell Hosted An Ultimate DJ House Party In Chicago

News October 27, 2024 2:29 PM By Abby Jones

Will Ferrell Hosted An Ultimate DJ House Party In Chicago

News October 27, 2024 2:29 PM By Abby Jones

Will Ferrell wears many hats. Last October, he DJed a USC frat party. Saturday night, he joined Swedish House Mafia for a one-night-only benefit show he called Will Ferrell’s Ultimate House Party. It was at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, and A-Trak, D-Nice, and a bunch of other DJs were also there. So was Illinois governor JB Pritzler. Proceeds went to Cancer For College, an organization supporting cancer survivors with scholarships, educational opportunities, and medical debt relief. (Ferrell will be doing another benefit for them in December with Keanu Reeves’ band, Dogstar.) It sure looked interesting. See some clips of the event below.

@djphenomla #DJ #WillFerrell ‘s #UltimateHouseParty #Chicago #WintrustArena #DJWhiteShadow #Starbucks #CancerForCollege #Charity #Comcert ♬ original sound – Edwin Phenom

@jonnygee_eats #willferrell #jbpritzker #chicago #willferrellultimatedjhouseparty ♬ original sound – Jonathan Garcia

@daisymae46 @Swedish House Mafia #houseparty #housemusic #willferrell #wintrustarena #chicago #charity @Cancer For College #music #edm #millenial #indaclurbweallfam #clubmusic #concerts #liveevent #dj ♬ original sound – Daisy Mae

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Three Members Quit Controversial Metalcore Band As I Lay Dying

3 days ago 0

Stevie Nicks Explains Firing Lindsey Buckingham From Fleetwood Mac

3 days ago 0

Phil Lesh Dead At 84

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest