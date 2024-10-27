Will Ferrell Hosted An Ultimate DJ House Party In Chicago

Will Ferrell wears many hats. Last October, he DJed a USC frat party. Saturday night, he joined Swedish House Mafia for a one-night-only benefit show he called Will Ferrell’s Ultimate House Party. It was at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, and A-Trak, D-Nice, and a bunch of other DJs were also there. So was Illinois governor JB Pritzler. Proceeds went to Cancer For College, an organization supporting cancer survivors with scholarships, educational opportunities, and medical debt relief. (Ferrell will be doing another benefit for them in December with Keanu Reeves’ band, Dogstar.) It sure looked interesting. See some clips of the event below.

Just Will Ferrell giving out spankings. As you were. pic.twitter.com/ET6aILY4fD — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) October 27, 2024

Will Ferrell said my name! pic.twitter.com/IxR727F0n3 — Medieval Knievel (@atrak) October 27, 2024