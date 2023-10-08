Will Ferrell DJs USC Pregame Frat Party

Will Ferrell DJs USC Pregame Frat Party

Will Ferrell DJed a frat party at the University Of Southern California on Saturday that acted as a pregame for the school’s football game against the University Of Arizona, when USC ended up narrowly winning 43-41 after triple overtime.

Ferrell attended USC himself back in the day and his son attends the school right now — and he presumably belongs to Sigma Alpha Nu, the fraternity house that Ferrell DJed at. Some of his selections included Survivor’s “Eye Of The Tiger” and Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “N***as In Paris.”

Here’s some video:

@lupetwins8803 #usc#uscparentsweekend ❤️💛❤️💛 #fighton✌️ ♬ original sound – Lupitatwins

@lupetwins8803 #uscfamilyweekend @@WillFerrellOfficial #uscfootball ♬ original sound – Lupitatwins

@queenie1627 Fuck it up will ferrell #usc ♬ original sound – juno

