Will Ferrell DJs USC Pregame Frat Party

Will Ferrell DJed a frat party at the University Of Southern California on Saturday that acted as a pregame for the school’s football game against the University Of Arizona, when USC ended up narrowly winning 43-41 after triple overtime.

Ferrell attended USC himself back in the day and his son attends the school right now — and he presumably belongs to Sigma Alpha Nu, the fraternity house that Ferrell DJed at. Some of his selections included Survivor’s “Eye Of The Tiger” and Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “N***as In Paris.”

Here’s some video: