Kamala Harris Announces Madison Rally With Gracie Abrams & The National, Tim Walz Courts Midwest Emo Vote

Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News October 27, 2024 2:01 PM By Abby Jones

Kamala Harris Announces Madison Rally With Gracie Abrams & The National, Tim Walz Courts Midwest Emo Vote

Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News October 27, 2024 2:01 PM By Abby Jones

Election Day is fast approaching, and Kamala Harris is quickly filling out her schedule leading up to Nov. 5. In the past few days alone, she’s hosted rallies featuring notable guest speakers and performers such as Barack Obama, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, and even Beyoncé. The Democratic presidential candidate just announced another rally in Madison, Wisconsin on Oct. 30, featuring Gracie Abrams and members of the National.

According to a web page for the event, the National will just be represented by Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner, the latter of whom worked on Abrams’ recent album The Secret Of Us. Also joining the rally for performances are Mumford & Sons and Remi Wolf. It’ll be on campus at UW-Madison, and you can RSVP to attend here.

Meanwhile, Tim Walz is really gunning for that Midwest emo vote:

@timwalz

Visiting Window Rock in the Navajo Nation today was an absolute honor.

♬ original sound – Logan S.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams)

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Three Members Quit Controversial Metalcore Band As I Lay Dying

3 days ago 0

Stevie Nicks Explains Firing Lindsey Buckingham From Fleetwood Mac

3 days ago 0

Phil Lesh Dead At 84

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest