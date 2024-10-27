Election Day is fast approaching, and Kamala Harris is quickly filling out her schedule leading up to Nov. 5. In the past few days alone, she’s hosted rallies featuring notable guest speakers and performers such as Barack Obama, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, and even Beyoncé. The Democratic presidential candidate just announced another rally in Madison, Wisconsin on Oct. 30, featuring Gracie Abrams and members of the National.

According to a web page for the event, the National will just be represented by Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner, the latter of whom worked on Abrams’ recent album The Secret Of Us. Also joining the rally for performances are Mumford & Sons and Remi Wolf. It’ll be on campus at UW-Madison, and you can RSVP to attend here.

Meanwhile, Tim Walz is really gunning for that Midwest emo vote:

@timwalz Visiting Window Rock in the Navajo Nation today was an absolute honor. ♬ original sound – Logan S.