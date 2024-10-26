Watch Beyoncé’s Speech At Kamala Harris Rally In Houston

In August, rumors about Beyoncé performing at the DNC got out of hand. She didn’t wind up making an appearance, but on Friday (Oct. 25) she gave a speech at Kamala Harris’ rally in the superstar’s hometown of Houston, offering her endorsement.

Along with Beyoncé, Jessica Alba, Willie Nelson, Tina Knowles, and Kelly Roland were also there to show support for the presidential candidate. “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician, I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” Beyoncé said. “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. We must vote, and we need you.”

Beyoncé did not perform, despite rumors. Earlier this year, she issued a cease-and-desist order to Donald Trump’s campaign for using her song “Freedom” in a video. Watch Beyoncé’s speech at Harris’ rally below.