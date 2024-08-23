Pink And The Chicks, But Not Beyoncé, Perform At The DNC

Tonight was the last night of the Democratic National Convention, culminating in Kamala Harris formally accepting her party’s nomination. Over the past few days, Jason Isbell performed, Lil Jon made a surprise appearance, and more has taken place at Chicago’s United Center. For the finale, people were expecting a major special guest; rumors about Beyoncé got out of hand — especially due to TMZ’s report — but the only performances were from Pink and the Chicks.

Pink sang “What About Us” with her daughter, and the Chicks did the National Anthem together. Over the course of the evening, social media users were wondering whether or not Beyoncé would appear. People were also speculating that the special guest was Taylor Swift. A Beyoncé performance especially would’ve made sense since Harris has been using “Freedom” in her campaign, while Donald Trump has been denied permission to do the same. Oh well! Watch clips of Pink and the Chicks’ performances below.

