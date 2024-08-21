Watch Lil Jon Perform During Georgia Roll Call At The DNC

The Democratic National Convention began on Monday at Chicago’s United Center and featured Jason Isbell singing “Something More Than Free.” (James Taylor was supposed to perform too, but he got bumped for time.) Tonight, Patti LaBelle sang “You Are My Friend,” Common performed his Pete Rock collaboration “Fortunate,” then Lil Jon made a surprise appearance during Georgia’s roll call for a performance of his 2013 hit with DJ Snake “Turn Down For What.”

The rapper made his presence known with his signature shout of YEAAAAHHHH before saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, we are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president.” He also threw in a line from “Get Low,” changing the “to the window… to the wall” lyric to “VP Harris… Governor Walz” and successfully riling up the crowd. Jon was pretty amped up for a guy who released a guided meditation album earlier this year.

The musical interlude came after DJ Cassidy instructed delegates to “pass the mic around the nation,” with each state choosing a relevant song. As Gavin Newsom spoke for California, the soundtrack featured Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode,” 2Pac’s “California Love,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” and “Not Like Us,” while Idaho featured the B-52s’ “Private Idaho” and Alabama chose “Sweet Home Alabama.” Watch footage from the event below.

Atlanta rapper and producer Lil Jon makes a surprise appearance at the DNC performing “Turn Down for What" during the Georgia delegation's roll call vote. pic.twitter.com/ceTrCH3FR8 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2024

From Tupac’s California, into Kendrick’s Alright, into Kendrick’s Not Like Us, and back into Tupac’s California 🤌🏽 #DNCChicago2024 #DNCC2024 pic.twitter.com/SMXv63CRRN — Write Life (@TheQueenMuse1) August 21, 2024

Idaho Democrats casting their votes for VP Kamala Harris at the DNC just now. #idpol pic.twitter.com/YvvmLfzWvF — Alicia Abbott (@abbottalynn) August 21, 2024