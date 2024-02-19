Lil Jon Releases Meditation Album, Pizza Hut Jingle

The man contains multitudes. Over the weekend, Lil Jon released a guided meditation album called Total Meditation, which contains 10 songs that the rapper and producer said will “relieve anxiety, boost focus and find peace,” per a recent interview with XXL.

“I’ve always kind of meditated a little bit,” he said. “But when I turned 50, [I] started going through a lot of things. Started going through a divorce, I’m separated now, and all the emotions from the divorce and all that process was really getting to me. So, I found I had to start to go within to calm myself.”

Lil Jon also served as the musical director for Usher’s recent Super Bowl halftime show, and he popped up during the performance itself. During the broadcast, he also dropped a new jingle for Pizza Hut in an advertisement.

Check out Total Meditation and that ad below.