Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, Ricky Martin, & Other Puerto Rican Pop Stars Endorse Kamala Harris Following Racist Jokes At Donald Trump Rally

Donald Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday night, and some of the comments made there were maybe even more racist than usual. A self-proclaimed comedian named Tony Hinchcliffe started the rally with a brief set in which he told the crowd: “I don’t know if you know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.” He also implied Latino people didn’t know how to use birth control, called Palestinians rock-throwers, said Jews were cheap, and pointed out a Black audience member to make a joke involving watermelon. As the good people at Hell Gate wrote, only Trump could make Midtown Manhattan’s vibes worse.

Some Puerto Rican artists have voiced support for Trump in this election. But now, in response to Hinchcliffe’s disparaging remarks, numerous Puerto Rican pop stars have shared their endorsement of Kamala Harris, including Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Luis Fonsi, the latter of whom wrote on Instagram: “I purposely wrote this in English cause yes, we’re American too.” Marc Anthony also endorsed Harris earlier this month.

See those endorsements below. Also: Here’s your reminder that while US territories may send delegates to represent them at the nominating conventions, citizens of those territories — Puerto Rico included — cannot vote in presidential elections. So if you can, please do!

Fuck around and find out. After Trump rally speaker calls Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”, #BadBunny weighs-in, sharing @KamalaHarris proposal for with his 45 MM followers. Gracias, Benito. Mil, mil gracias por defender a tu isla y la dignidad de tu gente. ¡Wepa! pic.twitter.com/fY0XflqP1o — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 27, 2024

"Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi (16M IG followers), joins a chorus of Puerto Rican superstars — JLo, Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny — who've all shown support for Harris tonight. Their support comes after Harris shared her plan for PR today & after an offensive joke at Trump's rally. pic.twitter.com/wEwzIPTnBr — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) October 28, 2024