Hot Water Music & Quicksand Release Surprise Split EP

Hot Water Music and Quicksand are getting ready to hit the road together for a European tour. The two bands and Equal Vision labelmates are surprising fans today with a four-track split EP featuring covers of each other as well as unreleased songs.

“Supercollider” is Quicksand’s first new material since 2021’s Distant Populations. They tackle Hot Water Music’s 1999 tune “Free Radio Gainesville,” whereas Hot Water Music play a rendition of Quicksand’s 1993 track “Fazer.” Hot Water Music’s original song is “Undertow,” which comes from the Vows sessions.

Hot Water Music vocalist/guitarist Chuck Ragan said:

Like many who grew up listening to hardcore and punk rock from early ages on, we were inspired and driven by a lot of work from all the members that make up Quicksand and of course by Quicksand themselves. Fast forward to 1999 when we had the honor of working with Walter Schreifels as he produced our record No Division. That experience went from surreal and intimidating to completely comforting and empowering. Our respect and admiration grew tenfold until we got the chance to tour with them. We already admired and respected them, now we love them like family. Getting to know Alan, Walter and Sergio on the road and now doing a split together has been an incredible experience, and though we find ourselves in the most normal situations with these salt of the Earth souls, we’re still pinching ourselves from time-to-time.

Walter Schreifels added:

It’s an awesome, full circle moment for me to be a part of this split with Hot Water Music. It wasn’t too long after Quicksand broke up that I got to meet and work with Hot Water Music as producer for their album No Division. It was an absolutely magical experience. We had so much fun, the album came out amazing, and at the very end of the last day of recording, I added a vocal to my fave song “Free Radio Gainesville,” which we covered for the split. I’m beyond grateful that all these years later Quicksand is back doing what we love along with our brothers in HWM, still playing with that same passion that drew us together in the first place. Feels like home.

Meanwhile, Hot Water Music also received the key to the city of Gainesville — their hometown — last week, and Oct. 24 was declared Hot Water Music Day. In honor of the recent holiday, stream their split with Quicksand below.