Hot Water Music Announce New Album Featuring Turnstile, Thrice, The Interrupters, & More

Hot Water Music are celebrating 30 years of being band. The Gainesville punks recently announced an anniversary tour with Quicksand, and today they’re announcing a new album called Vows, which features Daniel Fang and Brendan Yates of Turnstile, Thrice, the Interrupters, and more. The lead singles “Burn Forever” and “Menace” are out today.

“In this day and age, it’s easy to get caught up in day-to-day frustrations,” vocalist and guitarist Chuck Ragan said about “Menace.” “What isn’t easy all the time is recognizing our ability to choose our mental state. We own the power to slow down enough to be present in our anger, realizing the paths away from hatred and preparing ourselves for the next time we cross ways with menace.”

Other vocalist and guitarist Chris Wollard added, “‘Burn Forever’ is about processing grief. Allowing it to happen, and also about the things we learn to help us through it.”

Other guests on Vows include Dallas Green of City and Colour and Alexisonfire, Popeye Vogelsang of Calling Hours, and Farside. The album is produced by Brian McTernan.

“The theme that kept coming up while working on this record was growth — how writing a song, recording an album, or being in a band is like planting a seed and helping it grow,” the group said about Vows. “We think a lot of that had to do with looking back and realizing that over 30 years, we’ve managed to make something special that we all really love.”

Hear “Burn Forever” and “Menace” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Menace”

02 “Searching For Light”

03 “Burn Forever”

04 “After The Impossible” (Feat. Dallas Green)

05 “Remnants” (Feat. Daniel Fang and Brendan Yates)

06 “Chewing On Broken Glass”

07 “Fences” (Feat. Thrice)

08 “Side Of The Road”

09 “Wildfire” (Feat. Popeye Vogelsang)

10 “Bury Us All”

11 “Touch The Sun”

12 “Much Love” (Feat. The Interrupters)

TOUR DATES:

05/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

05/04 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *

05/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

05/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

05/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount #

05/12 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. *

05/13 – Washington, DC @ The Howard *

05/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven) *

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall *

05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

06/13 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall ^

06/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

06/17 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall ^

06/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

06/20 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater ^

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^

06/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco ^

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

06/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

06/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

06/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

06/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

* – with Quicksand, Off With Their Heads

# – with Quicksand, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs

^ – with Quicksand, Tim Barry

Vows is out 5/10 on Equal Vision.