A.J.! Big Justice! The Rizzler! You know those guys, right? They bring the boom! A.J. is a former indie pro wrestler from New Jersey, now based in Florida. Big Justice is his son. The Rizzler is some other kid on TikTok. A.J. and Big Justice recently became known as the Costco Guys thanks to their viral social-media antics at the big-box retailer. They started rating Costco food-court items on their BOOM! or DOOM! scale, and then they made a goofy-catchy novelty TikTok song called “We Bring The Boom,” which sounds like a version of joke-rap as recorded by someone who hasn’t heard any actual rap since like 1987. It’s pretty fun!

Ever since “We Bring The Boom” took off online, A.J. and Big Justice have been cranking out more variations on that song, some featuring their entire extended family and some alongside the Rizzler, a third-grade TikTok star who’s mostly famous for this face that he makes. As previously reported, Geordie Greep is a big fan. Naturally, so is Jimmy Fallon. Last night, this wholesome little trio made their late-night debut on The Tonight Show.

In their Tonight Show interview, A.J., Big Justice, and the Rizzler got into their shared origin story, the particularities of their Boom Meter, and their Halloween-candy rankings. As a bonus, they also rated a bunch of different songs with the word “Boom” in the title: P.O.D.’s “Boom,” the Vengaboys’ “Boom Boom Boom,” Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap,” the Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow,” and naturally their own “We Bring The Boom.” Spoiler alert, all those songs get booms. But A.J. seems reluctant to give a boom to “Boom Clap”; perhaps he recognizes Charli XCX as a rival to his family’s looming pop supremacy. Watch all this fucking bullshit happen below.

Look, Scott made me write this post. He made me write the Geordie Greep meme-rock king one, too. It’s not my fault that this spectacle is now occupying your precious brain cells. I just work here.