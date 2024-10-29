Grimes Joins Magdalena Bay On New “Image” Remix

Lissyelle Laricchia/Mario Irellim

New Music October 29, 2024 12:30 PM By Abby Jones

One of our favorite songs of 2024 so far has been “Image,” a standout from Magdalena Bay’s excellent album Imaginal Disk. A lot of people have noted that Imaginal Disk feels like a bit of a spiritual successor to Grimes’ 2015 opus Art Angels. And now, as if the stars have perfectly aligned, Grimes appears on a brand-new remix of “Image.”

Officially titled “Image (Grimes Special),” the remix feels a little more sinister and foreboding, beginning with a pitched-up voice asking: “The seats are empty. The theater is dark. So, why do you keep dancing?” The original tempo is slowed a bit as heavier, abrasive synths take over. Here’s what Grimes has to say, in the third person, about the remix:

While recently under house arrest for illegally creating a super species of extremely large naked guinea pigs, Grimes is tentatively returning to music with a few remixes. This one seems extra good tho.

Check it out below.

