Magdalena Bay’s great debut album Mercurial World earned them a spot on our Best Bands Of 2021 list. Their May 2024 single “Death & Romance” was declared one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today, the goodness continues: The Los Angeles electro-pop duo’s sophomore album Imaginal Disk arrives in August, and a new single “Image” is out now.

In typical Magdalena Bay fashion, “Image” feels both futuristic and nostalgic. It begins as a mellower, vaporwave-meets-pop diva jam, until a delightfully blown-out bass crashes into the final chorus. Its psychedelic music video features the members of Magdalena Bay in a waiting room, where singer Mica Tenenbaum is about to get an “imaginal disk” upgrade installed in her forehead: “Ooh, so hot/ Meet your brand new image,” she sings as she dances with a couple of “disk sales entities.” It’s real kooky and fun, and you can check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “She Looked Like Me!”

02 “Killing Time”

03 “True Blue Interlude”

04 “Image”

05 “Death & Romance”

06 “Fear, Sex”

07 “Vampire In The Corner”

08 “Watching T.V.”

09 “Tunnel Vision”

10 “Love Is Everywhere”

11 “Feeling DiskInserted?”

12 “That’s My Floor”

13 “Cry For Me”

14 “Angel On A Satellite”

15 “The Ballad Of Matt & Mica”

Imaginal Disk is out 8/23 via Mom+Pop.