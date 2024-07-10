Magdalena Bay – “Image”
Magdalena Bay’s great debut album Mercurial World earned them a spot on our Best Bands Of 2021 list. Their May 2024 single “Death & Romance” was declared one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today, the goodness continues: The Los Angeles electro-pop duo’s sophomore album Imaginal Disk arrives in August, and a new single “Image” is out now.
In typical Magdalena Bay fashion, “Image” feels both futuristic and nostalgic. It begins as a mellower, vaporwave-meets-pop diva jam, until a delightfully blown-out bass crashes into the final chorus. Its psychedelic music video features the members of Magdalena Bay in a waiting room, where singer Mica Tenenbaum is about to get an “imaginal disk” upgrade installed in her forehead: “Ooh, so hot/ Meet your brand new image,” she sings as she dances with a couple of “disk sales entities.” It’s real kooky and fun, and you can check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “She Looked Like Me!”
02 “Killing Time”
03 “True Blue Interlude”
04 “Image”
05 “Death & Romance”
06 “Fear, Sex”
07 “Vampire In The Corner”
08 “Watching T.V.”
09 “Tunnel Vision”
10 “Love Is Everywhere”
11 “Feeling DiskInserted?”
12 “That’s My Floor”
13 “Cry For Me”
14 “Angel On A Satellite”
15 “The Ballad Of Matt & Mica”
Imaginal Disk is out 8/23 via Mom+Pop.