Magdalena Bay – “Death & Romance”
Magdalena Bay, the Los Angeles-based pop duo made up of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, have shared a new single, “Death & Romance.” It’s their first official single since the release of 2021’s Mercurial World, though they’ve kept busy in the years since then with extracurriculars, including a deluxe edition of that album and one of their mini mixes.
“Imagine rain pouring, streetlights glowing,” the band said in a statement. “You sit at home and wait for your alien boyfriend to pick you up in his UFO…but this time, he’s not coming.”
The release of “Death & Romance” coincides with the announcement of a North American tour called The Imaginal Mystery Tour. Check out the song and those dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/05 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/06 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/07 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/10 Denver, CO @ Gothic
09/12 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
09/13 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/14 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly
09/18 Boston, MA @ Royale
09/20 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/21 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
09/22 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/24 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/27 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
09/28 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
10/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
“Death & Romance” is out now via Mom+Pop Music.