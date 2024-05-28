Magdalena Bay, the Los Angeles-based pop duo made up of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, have shared a new single, “Death & Romance.” It’s their first official single since the release of 2021’s Mercurial World, though they’ve kept busy in the years since then with extracurriculars, including a deluxe edition of that album and one of their mini mixes.

“Imagine rain pouring, streetlights glowing,” the band said in a statement. “You sit at home and wait for your alien boyfriend to pick you up in his UFO…but this time, he’s not coming.”

The release of “Death & Romance” coincides with the announcement of a North American tour called The Imaginal Mystery Tour. Check out the song and those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/05 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/06 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/07 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/10 Denver, CO @ Gothic

09/12 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

09/13 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/14 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

09/18 Boston, MA @ Royale

09/20 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/21 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

09/22 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/24 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/27 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

09/28 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

“Death & Romance” is out now via Mom+Pop Music.