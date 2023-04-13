Stream Magdalena Bay’s New Seven-Song EP Mini Mix Vol. 3

New Music April 13, 2023 10:19 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Magdalena Bay’s New Seven-Song EP Mini Mix Vol. 3

New Music April 13, 2023 10:19 AM By Tom Breihan

Magdalena Bay, the giddy experimental pop duo from Los Angeles, blew up on the strength of their 2021 album Mercurial World. On the strength of that LP, Magdalena Bay toured with acts like Charli XCX and Flume, and they play Coachella for the first time tomorrow. Last year, Mercurial World got a deluxe edition. Before Mercurial World, though, Magdalena Bay found a cult audience with short EPs like 2019’s Mini Mix Vol. 1 and 2020’s Mini Mix Vol. 2. Today, with the duo’s Coachella set looming, they’ve dropped a third Mini Mix.

Mini Mix Vol. 3 features seven short, zippy songs, all of which clock in under the three-minute mark. Like the others in the series, the new Mini Mix has a full-length video that pulls all the tracks together and goes hard on grainy retro visuals. It might be the best way to experience the music, which has its own dizzy, spaced-out ’90s sensibility.

In a press release, Magdalena Bay say:

Our mini mixes delve into eclectic sounds, sometimes pastiche. We feel less pressure while making them than with a more serious release, so they naturally have a fun spirit to them. The mini mix knows no bounds in terms of genre or stylings. The only rule is we try to keep the songs relatively short, but we don’t really enforce that all too much.

Listen to Mini Mix Vol. 3 below.

Mini Mix Vol. 3 is out now on Luminelle Recordings.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

4 days ago 0

Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Commenting About Her Appearance

3 days ago 0

Wisconsin Teacher Placed On Administrative Leave For Calling Out Elementary School’s Ban On Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Song

22 hours ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

4 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Lana Del Rey’s “A&W”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest