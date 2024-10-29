“That Guy” is the band’s contribution to a new split 7″ with Holy Wave coming out in February, and it finds Julia Shapiro in her bag, both lyrically and vocally. Shapiro sings every word of “That Guy” in a dull Nico-like monotone that draws me into every syllable. They all feel quite quotable, too — thought-provoking without being too showy about it. “Maybe quitting is okay/ But I don’t like giving things away,” she sings next. “Like how I listen to a song/ Until all the meaning’s gone.”

A word from Shapiro, which touches on that latter lyric:

We recorded this song in LA in November 2022 with a bunch of other songs that ended up on Live Laugh Love. It didn’t quite make the cut, but I’m excited to release it now! I really love Lydia’s meandering lead guitar line. I remember her having so many different ideas of what she could do, and we were like, do them all! I wrote the lyrics after Chastity Belt had just come back from doing a bunch of touring, and I had to go back to normal life. It’s always a rough transition for me. I feel so alive on tour! There’s this one line in the song about this habit I have with music where, when I find a new song that I love, I listen to it on repeat until it no longer makes me feel anything. Like I’ve drained all the blood from it.

Listen below.

The Chastity Belt x Holy Wave split is out 2/7 on Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order it here.