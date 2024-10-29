Full Of Hell & Andrew Nolan – “Sphere Of Saturn” (Feat. Justin K. Broadrick)

Full Of Hell & Andrew Nolan – “Sphere Of Saturn” (Feat. Justin K. Broadrick)

New Music October 29, 2024 3:11 PM By Chris DeVille

Not two weeks ago we learned about Scraping The Divine, the new collaborative album from grindcore adventurers Full Of Hell and industrial artist Andrew Nolan. Today we’re already hearing a second single from the LP to go along with “Burdened By Solar Mass.” This one, called “Sphere Of Saturn,” welcomes into the fold Justin K Broadrick of Godflesh/Jesu fame. It’s as apocalyptically gnarly as you might imagine.

Per Nolan, “On ‘Sphere of Saturn’ voltage controlled motors on amplified springs and sheet metal beneath Dylan’s harsh vocals give way to classic Justin Broadrick discordant guitar and hazy vocals. Despite the melancholy of the song the underlying message is on the futility of pessimism.” Hear those ideas in action below.

Scraping The Divine is out 11/15 on Closed Casket Activities.

