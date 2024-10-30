Viral Sanguisugabogg Pit Dancer Responds To Social Media Mockery: “I Knew Exactly What I Was Doing”

This might be a classic case of let her cook. On Friday (Oct. 25), death metal crew Sanguisugabogg got rowdy in Silver Spring, MD, and a wall of death was about to happen. A skirt-clad audience member took advantage of the empty floor space between the two walls of people to strut and slutdrop, and then, of course, the seas of bodies crashed together. Videos went viral online, with many users worried she was injured and others presuming she didn’t know what a wall of death was. That pit dancer, funnily enough named Haley Williams (not to be confused with Paramore singer Hayley Williams), has shared a TikTok to express that she is fine and was just having fun.

“I fully anticipated all of that. I knew exactly what I was doing. It’s not the first time I’ve been in a pit before,” she explains, saying her first pit was Knocked Loose. She reveals she received no injuries, and calls out the annoying commenters: “As for the rest of you hoes… who are like ‘Oh, main characters syndrome…’ Yeah, I got that shit.” Watch her TikTok below, along with the viral videos from the show.