Longtime Tom Petty Guitarist Mike Campbell Announces New Memoir Heartbreaker

You might not know Mike Campbell’s name, but you definitely know his work. Campbell was the founding guitarist of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers when the band started in 1976. He stayed with the Heartbreakers up until Petty’s death in 2017, and he co-wrote classics like “Refugee,” “You Got Lucky,” and “Runnin’ Down A Dream.” Campbell also played on Petty solo records like Full Moon Fever and Wildflowers. In that time, he worked extensively with big stars like Stevie Nicks and Don Henley — he co-wrote “The Boys Of Summer” — and he joined Fleetwood Mac for their final tour. Now, he’s written a book about all of it.

Next year, Mike Campbell will publish Heartbreaker, the new memoir that he co-wrote with novelist Ari Surdoval. The book promises to cover Campbell’s entire career, which is still going today. (He and his band the Dirty Knobs released their new album Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits earlier this year.) Here’s what Campbell says in a press release:

This is my book. It’s the story of a poor kid from Jacksonville, Florida who realized a dream through music. It’s a long journey through hard work, dedication and luck. Playing guitar and writing songs has been my inspiration and purpose. It’s a story of hope, redemption and gratitude, a testimonial that dreams can come true if you believe in yourself and follow your truth. It took two years to write, and it’s a labor of love. I hope you enjoy the ride!

Heartbreaker is out 3/18 via Grand Central Publishing. Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Mike Campbell here.