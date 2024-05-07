Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Announce New Album Feat. Graham Nash, Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton, & Benmont Tench

Mike Campbell has announced a new album with his band the Dirty Knobs. Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits will be released on June 14, and it includes guest appearances from Graham Nash, Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton, and Benmont Tench. Campbell’s two previous Dirty Knobs albums, Wreckless Abandon and External Combustion, came out in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

“The first record was an introduction to me as a so-called singer and as a writer,” Campbell said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I wanted to show off that the band can boogie good, and play aggressively and exciting. But as we went on through the years, our songs grew in depth. I grew better as a writer, and added more situations and characters into the songs. The band grew, but it’s still basically just a boogie rock band.”

Lead single “Dare To Dream” has backing vocals from Graham Nash. “He kind of made it sound a little bit like the Hollies blend on the vocals,” Campbell said. “He really lifted the song up and it was just a thrill to have a hero of mine singing my song.” Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Greatest”

02 “Angel Of Mercy”

03 “Dare To Dream” (Feat. Graham Nash)

04 “Hands Are Tied”

05 “Hell Or High Water” (Feat. Lucinda Williams)

06 “So Alive”

07 “Shake These Blues”

08 “Innocent Man”

09 “Don’t Wait Up” (Feat. Chris Stapleton & Benmont Tench)

10 “My Old Friends”

11 “Amanda Lynn”

Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits is out 6/14.