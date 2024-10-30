There was some sort of stage malfunction during one of Olivia Rodrigo’s Melbourne shows earlier this month. Between songs, she was scampering across the stage, and fell through a big opening in the floor that presumably wasn’t supposed to be there. My girl slammed. I’d be sobbing. But Rodrigo put her Disney Channel media training to work and handled it with grace: “Oh my god! That was fun! I’m OK,” she immediately assured the crowd. “Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage!”

A couple of weeks later, Rodrigo was back in the US for an appearance on The Tonight Show. She talked about visiting the Philippines for the first time as a Filipino-American, and then Jimmy Fallon asked her about the fall. “That’s showbiz, baby,” she said, adding:

It was actually kind of a beautiful thing, and I’m happy it happened in hindsight. So, I’d just been to the Philippines… and I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives. And I fell, and I was all shaken up, and I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened, but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion. And randomly, the nurse was a Filipino man with the same name as my grandpa who just passed away a few months ago. And so I was like, “Wow, that was him looking out for me, making sure I didn’t get hurt.”

I repeat: I’d be sobbing. Elsewhere in the interview, Rodrigo talked about her friendship with Guts Tour opener Chappell Roan and getting mistaken for a criminal named Olivia Rodriguez at US border control. Watch that below; she talks about the fall at around the 2:30 mark.

In more Rodrigo news, her Netflix concert special is streaming now. Here’s a preview: