It’s Halloween — of course there’s a new single from Bartees Strange’s forthcoming album Horror. “Too Much” is not spooky, but it’s free-flowing and fun, bursting with piercing riffs, unexpected shifts, and consistent infectiousness.

“Too Much” follows “Lie 95” and “Sober,” and it comes with a music video directed by Caity Arthur, capturing Bartees walking through a haunted house with his acoustic guitar. Here’s what he said about the track:

This is the sonic thesis of the album. I feel like if you like this you’ll love everything else. This record is about things that scare me. And this song is about that feeling of being overwhelmed by life. This song is about those feelings. Too much to hold, Heaven to touch.

Horror is out 2/14 on 4AD.