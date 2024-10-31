Fang Island Announce Complete-Discography Box Set, Share Final Song “Starquake”

Brooklyn-via-Providence DIY party-rockers Fang Island got started in 2006, released two albums and assorted other records full of anthemic adrenaline, and then pretty much went dormant. They never officially broke up, but they haven’t released anything since their 2012 sophomore LP Major, and they’ve effectively been on hiatus since 2015. Now, Fang Island have announced the impending release of a box set that’ll span their entire discography, and they’ve shared a farewell song.

Later this year, Fang Island will release their box set Doesn’t Exist II: The Complete Recordings. The vinyl package includes both Fang Island albums on LP, as well as another record that collects demos and EPs. There’s also a poster and a 7″ single, which includes the band’s Andrew W.K. collab “Patterns On The Wall” and the never-released song “Starquake.”

Fang Island wrote the fired-up instrmental “Starquake” in 2006, when the band first got together, and they recorded it in 2014. They would play that song live, but it was only ever released on a limited-edition flexi. In a press release, band member Jason Bartell says, “Despite its foreboding introduction, the track settles into a positive if frantic loop, orbiting a bolstering and reliable core. With each rotation another hooky adornment is affixed, elongating and warping the orbit until it can no longer maintain its shape, hurtling into the deep black unknown of space, only to find a harmonious new resting place.” Check it out below.

Doesn’t Exist II: The Complete Recordings is out 12/13 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order here