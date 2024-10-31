Wisp – “I remember how your hands felt on mine”

TikTok-adored shoegaze revivalist Wisp is back with a moody new single for your Halloween. It’s called “I remember how your hands felt on mine,” and marks Wisp’s first release since the April EP Pandora.

Wisp explains in a press release:

“I remember how your hands felt on mine” is about reminiscing on past relationships/experiences and debating whether or not you should let go and move on. It represents the feeling of holding onto things, in fear that if you let go those feelings will never exist again.

Watch the music video for it below.