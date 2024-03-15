Shoegaze artist Wisp took off with her first song “Your face,” which went viral on TikTok and earned her a deal with Interscope Records. Today, the 19-year-old is announcing her debut EP Pandora. The new single “Enough for you” is out now.

“‘Enough for you’ is about feeling undeserving for others because of how you perceive yourself due to insecurity and shame,” Wisp said in a statement. “The lyrics are from the perspective of a person who has contradicted themselves into believing the negative perception of their own is how everyone else views them as well.”

Pandora contains the previously released tracks “Your face” and “See you soon.” Below, watch the “Enough for you” video, which is directed by Sophie Álvarez and Nick Vernet.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pandora”

02 “Your face”

03 “Enough for you”

04 “Luna”

05 “See you soon”

06 “Mimi”

TOUR DATES:

04/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory*

04/21 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage*

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church*

04/27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair*

04/29 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom*

04/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis*

05/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom*

05/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

05/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

05/05 – Columbus, OH @ The KING of CLUBS+

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl+

05/08 – Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall+

05/10 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall+

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren+

05/16 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater+

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo+

05/18 – San Diego @ The Observatory North Park+

05/19 – San Diego @ The Observatory North Park+

05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey*