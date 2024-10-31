Charli XCX & Mk.gee Are Coming To SNL In November

The Mk.gee glow-up continues. Saturday Night Live has just announced the hosts and musical guests for the next two episodes after this weekend’s John Mulaney-Chappell Roan extravaganza. On Nov. 9, Bill Burr will host the post-election SNL with our man Mike Gordon providing the tunes. Will he play “DNM” multiple times? Probably one of his allotted time slots will be dedicated to new single “Rockman,” but I wouldn’t put anything past our Sting-loving king.

The Nov. 16 episode will feature an artist whose 2024 level-up has been even more spectacular than Mk.gee’s. That’s when Charli XCX will pull double duty as both host and musical guest. Charli has had a fantastic career, but pre-Brat I truly never would have believed she’d have the juice to host SNL. I’m happy for her.