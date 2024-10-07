Mk.gee Played “DNM” 12 Times In Minneapolis

The fast-rising Los Angeles musician Mk.gee has been on a meteoric ascent ever since he released his album Two Star & The Dream Police earlier this year. Last month, Mk.gee embarked on a big North American tour, and his shows have included new songs, famous fans, and a cover of the Titanic theme. On his recent dates, Mk.gee has taken to performing his short album track “DNM” over and over again, like it was “Goosebumps” and he was Travis Scott in 2017. On Saturday night, Mk.gee finished up his tour with a stop at Minneapolis’ Uptown Theater, and he set a new record by playing “DNM” 12 times.

Per Setlist.fm, Mk.gee performed “DNM” 12 times in a row during the initial set. Then he did “Are You Looking Up,” left the stage, came back for the encore, played “Alesis,” and then did “DNM” a couple more times. He sometimes faked the audience out, acting like he was introducing something else, then going into “DNM” again. At one point, he apparently ran through the crowd to grab a beer while his band played the song.

From all available evidence, a good portion of the crowd was on board for these hijinks, but some of us might’ve been out the door at second or third run through “DNM.” Here are some videos from the gig.

Mk.gee plays London’s Electric Brixton on Halloween. What could be spookier than a 13th “DNM”?