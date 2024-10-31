As I Lay Dying Guitarist Quits Too, Only Tim Lambesis Left

And then there was one. A week ago the metalcore band As I Lay Dying canceled their tour after three members quit the band, citing discrepancies in “personal morals.” Given that As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis once served time for hiring a hitman to kill his estranged wife, a moral discrepancy would not be surprising, except that all his most recent bandmates joined in 2022, when his crimes were well-known. But it seems like some new foul behavior must be afoot.

In a post on his Instagram account, guitarist Phil Sgrosso announced today that he too is leaving As I Lay Dying. “Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved—whether creatively, personally, or professionally,” Sgrosso writes. “After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I’ve realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space.”

With Sgrosso’s departure, Lambesis is the only remaining member of the band. Sgrosso is also a touring guitarist for Saosin and Nails. His full statement: