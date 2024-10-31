As I Lay Dying Guitarist Quits Too, Only Tim Lambesis Left
And then there was one. A week ago the metalcore band As I Lay Dying canceled their tour after three members quit the band, citing discrepancies in “personal morals.” Given that As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis once served time for hiring a hitman to kill his estranged wife, a moral discrepancy would not be surprising, except that all his most recent bandmates joined in 2022, when his crimes were well-known. But it seems like some new foul behavior must be afoot.
In a post on his Instagram account, guitarist Phil Sgrosso announced today that he too is leaving As I Lay Dying. “Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved—whether creatively, personally, or professionally,” Sgrosso writes. “After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I’ve realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space.”
With Sgrosso’s departure, Lambesis is the only remaining member of the band. Sgrosso is also a touring guitarist for Saosin and Nails. His full statement:
Thank you for your patience as I took time to gather my thoughts before speaking on the current state of As I Lay Dying.
With recent events, including the departure of band members and the cancellation of our European tour ahead of a new album release, it’s clear we’re in a difficult and serious situation.
Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved—whether creatively, personally, or professionally. After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I’ve realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space.
For these reasons, I feel it’s in my best interest to completely distance myself, both creatively and personally, from As I Lay Dying.
I also want to share my full support for Ryan, Ken, and Nick, who made the choice to step away recently. I’m grateful for our accomplishments and friendship over the past 3 years.
With 21 years that I have dedicated to this band, it does not sit well with me to leave or abandon what I’ve considered to be my “life’s work.” I don’t feel that I, or others, should be forced out like so many have in the past.
After all that’s been put into this, I believe that with the right adjustments and restructuring, our music can continue to thrive and explore new possibilities in a healthier environment.
Over time, As I Lay Dying has been held back by dysfunction, and I feel that it’s no longer my responsibility to bear that burden.
Thank you to everyone who has shown support for me and the music of As I Lay Dying. I’m looking forward to putting my energy and creativity into new, more positive ventures in the near future.
-Phil Sgrosso