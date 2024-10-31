Maria Us-back! I’m sorry. Please ignore that. It won’t happen again. The Ecuadorian-born and Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Maria Usbeck has a couple of albums of shimmery, synthy dream-pop, but she’s been quiet since the release of her 2019 LP Envejeciendo. Today, she’s back with the new single “Hollow.”

“Hollow” is not an Integrity cover. (There are probably songs called “Hollow” more famous than Integrity’s “Hollow,” but that’s where my mind goes.) Maria Usbeck wrote the new track, and she co-produced it with Max RP. This time, she sings in English, relating a fairytale about a girl who falls for an evil cyber-ghost that she encounters on a dating app. This one must have a backstory. Listen below.

“Hollow” is out now on Cascine.