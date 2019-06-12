Maria Usbeck – “Amor Anciano”

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Maria Usbeck released her debut solo album, Amparo, back in 2016. We last heard from her a year ago when she released the giddy pop love song “Bosque De Bambú.” Today, she announces her sophomore album, Envejeciendo, and shares its lead single, “Amor Anciano.”

The song has a dreamy tropical bounce to it and features samples of a recorded interview with Usbeck’s late Ecuadorian grandmother. “[It’s] a song I wrote after having two different conversations, one with my grandmother, the other with an elderly man I met in New Zealand,” Usbeck says in a statement. “They both talked about their long lost loves, about the ones who got away, as if they could’ve lived entirely different lives if they chose the other person to spend them with. It wasn’t a regretful conversation, just older people reflecting on past romance and letting the stories play out a bit.”

Envejeciendo is Spanish for “aging.” The forthcoming release is a concept album about our obsession with youth and death, filled with pop songs sung in a mix of English and Spanish. Hear the lead single, “Amor Anciano,” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Adios A Mi Memoria”

02 “Un Cabello Gris”

03 “Obscuro Obituario”

04 “The Machine”

05 “Amor Anciano”

06 “Secret In Japan”

07 “Retirement Home”

08 “Nostalgia”

Envejeciendo is out 8/16 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.