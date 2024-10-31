Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Announce New Album Missionary Feat. Sting, Tom Petty, & Jelly Roll

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will always be linked in the popular imagination, but Snoop has only ever released one album that’s produced entirely be Dre: His classic, culturally monumental 1993 debut Doggystyle. That number is about to double. A few months ago, Dre told Entertainment Tonight that he and Snoop and recorded a new album called Missionary and that it would feature Sting. That seemed like the sort of thing that Dre would say but never actually release, much like Detox. But no, Missionary is real. It’s coming out in December, and yes, I’m afraid that really is the cover art. Sting will indeed appear on the album, and he won’t be the only name that makes you feel like you’re having a stroke.

Snoop officially announced Missionary yesterday, posting a trailer with a very obvious one-joke premise. The little bit of music that plays at the end sounds nasty. As HipHopDX points out, an Apple Music pre-release listing has given us the album’s tracklist, possibly by accident. Guests include obvious big names like Eminem and 50 Cent, as well as Method Man, Jhené Aiko, and BJ The Chicago Kid. There is also this: “Last Dance With Mary Jane” (Feat. Tom Petty & Jelly Roll). You would have to assume that the Petty credit is really a sample — that he didn’t record a new version of his song with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre before his passing. With these guys, though, anything’s possible.

It’s been a long time since a new Snoop Dogg album made much of a cultural impact, but I saw that guy live last year, so I can tell you that he has way more hits than you might remember. He still packs people in, too. Snoop has stayed in the public eye in a huge way, and he was a delight at the Olympics. Earlier this year, Snoop appeared on LL Cool J’s The FORCE, and that album is just shockingly great. If LL can recapture his inner beast in 2024, maybe Snoop can, too. Below, check out the Missionary tracklist, trailer, and “Gorgeous” featuring Jhené Aiko.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fore Play” (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

02 “Shangri-La”

03 “Outta Da Blue” (Feat. Alus)

04 “Hard Knocks”

05 “Gorgeous” (Feat. Jhené Aiko)

06 “Last Dance With Mary Jane” (Feat. Tom Petty & Jelly Roll)

07 “Pressure” (Feat. KAAN)

08 “Another Part Of Me” (Feat. Sting)

09 “Skyscrapers” (Feat. Method Man & Smitty)

10 “Fire” (Feat. Cocoa Sarai)

11 “Gunz N Smoke” (Feat. 50 Cent & Eminem)

12 “Sticcy Situation” (Feat. KAAN & Cocoa Sarai)

13 “Now Or Never” (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

14 “Gangsta Pose” (Feat. Dem Jointz, Stalone, & Fat Money)

15 “The Negotiator”

Missionary is out 12/13 on Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope.