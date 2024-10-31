London-based singer-songwriter Dana Gavanski put out her album Late Slap back in March, and it doesn’t sound like she’s done a whole lot of resting since then. With a bunch of tour dates completed, she’s already back with “Business Of The Attitude,” a new single she wrote once she was able to get back to her studio.

While Late Slap was packed with some synthy pop-rock, “Business Of The Attitude” is much more subdued. This time around, she decided to write on the piano. She explains:

I decided to brush up on my piano skills and since then I’ve been obsessed. I feel like a big child on the piano. I love how my hands move up and down, like swooping eagles each time they hit a chord.

That bit of whimsy translates into “Business Of The Attitude,” too. You can listen to it below.