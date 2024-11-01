Watch Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Trick-Or-Treaters In Cute Jimmy Kimmel Stunt

News November 1, 2024 9:21 AM By Chris DeVille

Last fall Jimmy Kimmel surprised his children by picking up Olivia Rodrigo on the way to school in a bit for his TV show. Rodrigo was back on Jimmy Kimmel Live Halloween night to promote her new GUTS World Tour concert film.

The concept was simple and cute: Trick-or-treating children showed up to a front door and were surprised to be greeted by Rodrigo (as well as Kimmel sidekick Guillermo dressed up as Rodrigo). The kids’ awestruck reactions were pretty uniformly cute, and Rodrigo seemed to have a lot of fun with it. I laughed out loud multiple times and was relieved that the kiddos didn’t sing “fame fucker” during the “Vampire” singalong. Watch below.

