James Corden is gone! He’s off doing whatever it is that British people do — drinking tea and innovating new forms of governmental dysfunction or whatever — and the late-night talk-show hosts of America are free to rip off his most enduring bit. Last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live basically featured a full-on installment of Carpool Karaoke, with the crucial distinction that Corden’s Carpool Karaoke never, to the best of my memory, involved a six-year-old saying “punch him in the penis.”

If you have been frequenting this website for a while, you are doubtless aware of the hold that Olivia Rodrigo has on America’s middle-aged rock critics. But Rodrigo is also a big deal among our children; it’s really one of the only things that middle-aged rock critics have in common with our kids. Apparently, the children of talk-show hosts are no different. Jimmy Kimmel’s kids are big fans, and on a segment of Kimmel’s show last night, he drove his kids to school and picked up a hitchhiking Olivia Rodrigo. I can now report that Kimmel’s daughter is a big ham and that his son would seemingly rather not be on TV. Rodrigo obligingly sat between the kids, sang along with her own songs, endured Kimmel’s dad jokes, and delivered a scripted gag about how this isn’t Carpool Karaoke.

Olivia Rodrigo was also a regular guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. She sat for an interview with Kimmel, bantering about the ice cream scoop that Joe Biden gave her and the question of whether her new house is haunted. Below, watch the fake Carpool Karaoke segment, the interview, and a performance of “ballad of a homeschooled girl.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s album GUTS is out now on Geffen. It’s a very good record.