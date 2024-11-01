Coldplay live-debuted their Moon Music track “The Karate Kid” in grand fashion on Thursday, with the Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio, lip-syncing to Chris Martin’s pre-recorded vocals at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

At Coldplay’s second Melbourne show (they just kicked off their Music Of The Spheres world tour in Australia and New Zealand), Martin joked that he was losing his voice and asked the crowd if there was anyone out there who could help sing the next song. Enter: Macchio, who famously played Daniel LaRusso in the original Karate Kid trilogy.

Meanwhile, TikTok fan accounts are convinced that Macchio was in Melbourne to help film the song’s video.

Watch the live moment play out below.

Crowds at Melbourne's second Coldplay show have been treated to an extra guest on stage and a live preview of a new music video. Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso in the original Karate Kid in 1984, was called up on stage by Chris Martin to shoot the music video for the band's new song titled Karate Kid. As was demanded for the plot of the video, Martin pretended to lose his voice so that Macchio could come to the rescue and 'sing' in his place, lip syncing to the new track.

Moon Music is out now on Parlophone.