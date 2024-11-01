Last summer Lil Uzi Vert released Pink Tape, their first full-length statement since the 2020 avalanche that was Eternal Atake, its behemoth deluxe edition, and the full-length Future collaboration Pluto x Baby Pluto. These distinctions are always kind of meaningless in the streaming era, but per its title, Pink Tape was billed as a mixtape, so the last proper Uzi solo album was Eternal Atake. Today, we get its sequel.

Eternal Atake 2 is a genre-jumping journey that finds Uzi exploring many sides of their sound, from hard-yet-effervescent rap to retro R&B to slick Drake-esque pop. On first pass, it’s an entertaining listen. At this point we’ve been trained to expect the unexpected from Uzi, but few would have predicted this curveball: The album’s lone featured guest is Big Time Rush, the replacement-level 2010s boy band, who appear on a song called “The Rush.” I don’t care for that one, but I respect the randomness of it.

Also of note: Opening track “We Good” samples Alvvays’ Blue Rev banger “Very Online Guy.” The sample is uncredited for now.

Dig into the whole of the 16-song Eternal Atake 2 tracklist below, and in the comments take bets on how long it will be before they drop a deluxe edition with 28 more tracks.

Eternal Atake 2 is out now on Generation Now/Atlantic.