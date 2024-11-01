Tyler, The Creator Responds To “Racist-Ass” Swifties Trying To Cancel Him Over Old Lyrics

Tyler, The Creator’s new album Chromakopia came out this week, which prompted the rapper to do a special Halloween show in Boston titled “30 Minutes Of Chromakopia.” It was the second of two pop-up shows he did for Converse this week, the first being in Atlanta, which saw him performing the new songs live for the first time. As this show played out, Tyler happened to mention the fact that Taylor Swift fans were trying to “cancel” him over old lyrics after he momentarily surpassed her on the global Spotify Top Artists chart.

“I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass,” he said. “Bringing up old lyrics, bitch, go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a fuck. They gonna bring out the old me.”

Swift (the subject, not the person) has indeed appeared in Tyler tracks before. On “Fish,” from 2011’s Goblin, Tyler drops a few graphic bars about the him and Swift, uh, canoodling… On the same album, on “Nightmare,” he says: “Love? I don’t get none, that’s why I’m so hostile to the kids that get some/ My father called me to tell me he loved me/ I’d have a better chance of gettin’ Taylor Swift to fuck me.”

Watch a snippet of the Halloween performance below.

Tyler, The Creator addresses “Swifties” bringing up old lyrics trying to cancel him online. pic.twitter.com/ID9BTsPEPN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2024

Tyler, The Creator performed CHROMAKOPIA in Boston today for $5 it was on top of the Converse store pic.twitter.com/s1ugk0bYg4 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 1, 2024

Thank you thank you thank you @tylerthecreator for performing this album in Boston today. Never in my wildest dreams did I think you’d perform a brand new album that I’ve been anticipating for many months right in the neighborhood I live in. ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/t0vMRcOAhJ — NUMBER, NUMBER Fan (@NumberNumberFan) October 31, 2024