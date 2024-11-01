Tyler, The Creator Responds To “Racist-Ass” Swifties Trying To Cancel Him Over Old Lyrics

News November 1, 2024 11:45 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Tyler, The Creator Responds To “Racist-Ass” Swifties Trying To Cancel Him Over Old Lyrics

News November 1, 2024 11:45 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Tyler, The Creator’s new album Chromakopia came out this week, which prompted the rapper to do a special Halloween show in Boston titled “30 Minutes Of Chromakopia.” It was the second of two pop-up shows he did for Converse this week, the first being in Atlanta, which saw him performing the new songs live for the first time. As this show played out, Tyler happened to mention the fact that Taylor Swift fans were trying to “cancel” him over old lyrics after he momentarily surpassed her on the global Spotify Top Artists chart.

“I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass,” he said. “Bringing up old lyrics, bitch, go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a fuck. They gonna bring out the old me.”

Swift (the subject, not the person) has indeed appeared in Tyler tracks before. On “Fish,” from 2011’s Goblin, Tyler drops a few graphic bars about the him and Swift, uh, canoodling… On the same album, on “Nightmare,” he says: “Love? I don’t get none, that’s why I’m so hostile to the kids that get some/ My father called me to tell me he loved me/ I’d have a better chance of gettin’ Taylor Swift to fuck me.”

Watch a snippet of the Halloween performance below.

Rachel Brodsky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Thom Yorke Storms Offstage After Responding To Pro-Palestine Protester

3 days ago 0

Drummer Quits Primus, “Lost His Passion For Playing”

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The Cure Songs Of A Lost World

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest