Tyler, The Creator – “Thought I Was Dead”

New Music October 26, 2024 1:11 PM By Danielle Chelosky

The release of Tyler, The Creator’s new album Chromakopia is only a couple of days away. So far we’ve heard “St. Chroma” and “Noid,” and the hip-hop eccentric is back today with another preview titled “Thought I Was Dead.”

Earlier this week, Tyler, The Creator announced a global arena tour with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas as well as a listening party for the LP in LA. Below, check out the music video for “Thought I Was Dead,” directed by Tyler himself.

Chromakopia is out 10/28 via Columbia.

