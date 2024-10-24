Tyler, The Creator Announces Chromakopia Listening Party In LA This Weekend

Tyler, The Creator is announcing a lot of things these days. His new album Chromakopia is about to come out on Tuesday, and he’s already dropped previews of the tracks “St. Chroma” and “Noid.” (“Noid” is out in full on streaming services now, but “St. Chromas” is not.) Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival is returning to his Los Angeles hometown next month, and he announced the lineup last week. Next year, Tyler will spend months and months on a huge global arena tour with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. And now, he’s also throwing a big Chromakopia album listening party in LA this weekend.

Tyler is taking a page from Kanye West’s playbook and turning his album listening party into a massive event. It’s set to go down Sunday at the Intuit Dome, the brand-new Inglewood Arena that just opened in August. In his Twitter announcement, Tyler says, “I will not be performing, I will be standing in the middle of the venue lip syncing to the new sounds.” Admission costs $5, like a Fugazi show.