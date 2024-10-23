Tyler, The Creator Announces Global Arena Tour With Lil Yachty & Paris Texas

Tyler, The Creator only just announced his new album Chromakopia, but that record is coming out in just five days. Tyler has already shared teaser videos for his tracks “St. Chroma” and “Noid,” and he’s unveiled the lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw festival, which comes to his LA hometown next month. Now, Tyler has also announced that he’ll spend much of next year on a massive global arena run known as Chromakopia: The World Tour.

Tyler, The Creator has played to arena-sized crowds, and he headlined last year’s Coachella, though he also cancelled plans to headline a few other big fests. Still, this tour might be the most ambitious live-show plan that Tyler has yet mounted. It’ll kick off in Minneapolis next February, and it’ll run all the way through September, crossing North America, Europe, and Australia. Tyler is hitting arena-sized venues in every city, and he’s doing multiple sets in many of them. In LA, he’s doing a three-night stand at the Crypto.com Arena, and there’s room for him to add more dates if those ones sell out.

At virtually every date on this massive tour, Tyler will be joined by the same two kindred spirits. Lil Yachty, who was practically built for a tour like this one, will open, and so well Paris Texas. (This is the LA alt-rap duo Paris Texas, not the old emo band Paris, Texas.) Check out the tour’s itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

2/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *^

2/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

2/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

2/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^

2/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *^

2/24 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *^

2/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *^

2/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^

3/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *^

3/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^

3/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^

3/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *^

3/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *^

3/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^

3/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^

3/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^

3/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

3/22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

3/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ^

3/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

3/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

3/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

4/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

4/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^

4/27 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena *^

4/30 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum *^

5/01 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion *^

5/02 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle *^

5/04 – Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena *^

5/06 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum *^

5/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *^

5/09 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 arena *^

5/10 – Krakow, Poldand @ TAURON Arena Krakow *^

5/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena *^

5/14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome *^

5/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *^

5/19 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

5/21 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

5/24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *^

5/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *^

5/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *^

6/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^

6/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^

6/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

7/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

7/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^

7/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^

7/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *^

7/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center *^

7/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

7/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

7/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^

7/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

7/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

8/18 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena *^

8/22-23 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

8/26-27 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

8/30 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^

9/04 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena *^

* with Lil Yachty

^ with Paris Texas